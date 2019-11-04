Why it matters: Noticing the popularity of Google Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers like Opera, Microsoft decided to completely rebuild its Edge browser and has been beta testing the Chromium-powered version for some time now. To reflect how everything is refreshed underneath, Edge has now received a brand new logo to replace the original from four years ago, one that still reminded users of the scary Internet Explorer in form, if not function.

Microsoft is looking towards a fresh start with its all-new Chromium-based Edge browser. Although the software's current version is a long way from the original Internet Explorer, the company is sparing no effort in taking it further still, with a new engine inside and a swirly logo outside.

The revamped logo still looks like an 'E' but now resembles a tidal wave meant for 'surfing' the web. Instead of making an official announcement in a blog post or a press release, Microsoft hid its logo as an Easter Egg in the latest Canary build of Edge.

The quest for finding the hidden logo involved participants working their way around cryptic clues posted by Microsoft employees and playing an online surfing game that revealed the new logo upon completion.

The logo now seems to align with Microsoft's Fluent Design overhaul for its Office apps and is expected to be part of Edge's final release that could be revealed at the company's Ignite conference next week.