Why it matters: After it looked like they had reached an impasse, Amazon and Disney have shaken hands and made up. It means the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices when it launches on November 12th.

Last month brought news that an advertising dispute could result in Amazon’s TV service not supporting Disney+. It was reported that the retail giant wanted more of an ad presence throughout Disney’s existing family of Fire TV-supported video apps, including ABC, ESPN, and the Disney Channel, but Disney allegedly wasn’t happy with the demands.

In Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced the company had reached a distribution deal with Amazon. Additionally, he announced that Disney+ would be coming to LG and Samsung smart TVs. The service will also be accessible through iOS, Google Chromecast, Android, Android TV Roku, Apple TV, and game consoles.

Coming to Fire TV means owners will be able to utilize Amazon’s Alexa to open the app, play specific shows, and for other features.

Disney+ launches in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands next Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It will hit Australia and New Zealand on November 19, while those in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain will have to wait until March 31 next year.

Disney+ will feature hundreds of movies and shows from the firm, with more being added over time. Avengers: Endgame will be one of the titles available at launch, and it will be home to original Star Wars series, including The Mandalorian and a show featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-wan Kenobi.