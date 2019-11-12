In brief: Revealed earlier this year, the Acer Predator CG437K is a Large Format Gaming Display (LFGD), not to be confused with Nvidia's Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) spec, and is now available for US consumers looking to get a gaming monitor that checks nearly every box.

Acer would like gamers to embrace the titan with its Predator CG7 gaming monitor. A 43-inch display that pushes 3840 x 2160 pixels through a VA panel at a native 120Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 144Hz (via its two DisplayPort 1.4 ports). There's also a USB-C on the back, but it only supports 60Hz.

The monitor is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, meaning that it can reach peak brightness of 1,000 nits to offer "43 inches of pure, 4K glory – bursting forth in frame-synced, HDR–infused color." It features AMD's Freesync technology on its three HDMI 2.0 ports and is also G-Sync compatible over the aforementioned DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

In terms of response time, Acer says the CG7 has a 1ms VRB (visual response boost) but didn't mention any value for its native GtG (gray to gray) response time.

For extra immersion, four magnetic (removable) LED strips make use of RGB Light Sense that comes with nine preset light patterns and can sync color with the action on screen or to the rhythm of any music coming from its two 10w in-built speakers.

Improved usability is made possible with the inclusion of an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor for power saving and a remote control to access the monitor's OSD settings, while 2 x USB 3.0 ports and 2 x USB 2.0 ports provide sufficient connectivity for peripherals.

The Acer Predator CG7 sits on a detachable base with "concave areas for conveniently storing game controllers" and also supports VESA mounting. The monitor costs $1,500 in the US, while availability in European markets is yet unknown.