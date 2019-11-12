Highly anticipated: Disney+, the subscription-based streaming video service from media and entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company, is now live in the US, Canada and the Netherlands although the launch hasn’t gone as smoothly as company executives had hoped for.

As CNBC reported, some users were met with an error message when attempting to connect to the new streaming platform. Reports of issued peaked around 8 a.m. according to Downdetector but have since fallen to under 1,500. A spokesperson told CNBC that consumer demand exceeded their highest expectations, adding that they are working swiftly to resolve connection issues.

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019



Disney+ retails for $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. Interested parties can sign up for a seven-day free trial or take advantage of a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99 a month.

It’s available on virtually every major media platform including Android, iOS, Roku, smart TVs and game consoles and boasts noteworthy features like HDR and Dolby Atmos as well as 4K streaming for supported content (the entire Star Wars saga is available in 4K, for example). Best yet, a single account supports up to four active streams so family members won’t have to fight over who gets access at any given time.

Speaking of Star Wars, Disney premiered a special look at one of its most highly anticipated original series, The Mandalorian, during Monday Night Football last night. The series is now streaming exclusively for Disney+ subscribers.

As for what sort of experience to expect, CNN sums it up best. “The platform isn't revolutionary. It's basically Netflix, but stuffed with Disney films and TV shows.” And that’s not necessarily a bad thing considering Netflix is the industry leader. But one thing you won’t have to suffer through like on Netflix is those annoying, never-ending auto-playing trailers as you’ll need to manually activate a trailer to take it in (take note, Netflix).