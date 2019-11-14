What just happened? After months of rumors and hype, Motorola has lifted the lid on its rebooted Razr brand. Like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the Motorola Razr is a foldable, but unlike those devices, the phone opens vertically rather than horizontally.

The new phone may ‘flip’ in a way that resemble its famous predecessors, but the inside is all screen—no physical buttons here—essentially turning it into a regular smartphone when opened. The ultra-wide (21:9), 2142 × 876, 6.2-inch display is said to be slim enough to fit easily into a pocket.

For old-school fans, there’s a “Retro Razr” mode that replicates the original metallic buttons at the bottom of the screen, which is a nice touch.

That isn’t the only screen, though. On the outside of the phone, you’ll find a 2.7-inch second display (800 x 600) that shows notifications, can play music, take selfies, and access Google Assistant. Motorola says content seamlessly transitions between the closed display and the main display.

Specs-wise, the Android 9 Pie-powered Razr features a Snapdragon 710 processor alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. It also has two batteries that Motorola claims gives it an “all-day” battery life, and there’s a 15-watt TurboPower charger included. While a 700-series Snapdragon may seem strange, Motorola says this was used to achieve the long battery life while keeping the phone’s profile slim—6.9mm when open and 14mm when folded.

The main camera comes in the form of a 16MP (Sony IMX517), f/1.7 snapper, while the front one is 5MP, f/2.2. It also has a USB 3.0 Type-C port and a capacitive fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. You even get a pair of USB-C Razr earbuds.

Pre-orders for the Razr will open on December 26, 2019, and it will be available in the US exclusively on Verizon Wireless. The phone will be available in Verizon and Walmart stores and online on January 9, 2020, for $1,499. While that's cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, it might still be too much for many people.