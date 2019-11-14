Something to look forward to: For the 'world's largest celebration of all things Xbox,' Microsoft's Inside Xbox event is going live from London's Copper Box Arena today and will continue for the next two days. Expected to be jam-packed with news for all gamers, the first day of X019 will focus on new game announcements, updates on Microsoft xCloud and 'big news' for the Xbox Game Pass subscription, while panel discussions, Let's Play sessions and other activities would be held over the remaining two days.

Fans of Xbox can look forward to some big gaming announcements from Microsoft as its Xbox Inside event begins in London today.

"Inside Xbox will be jam-packed with news for all gamers, including 12 games from Xbox Game Studios." the company posted on Xbox Wire. It will also have representatives onstage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang and Xbox Global Publishing, among others.

The special promo for its X019 event shows brief clips of several titles, including Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves, CrossfireX, Bleeding Edge, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Wasteland 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The event will also reveal brand new games, updates from Microsoft on its xCloud game streaming service as well as a 'big news' for Xbox Game Pass. Third-party studios including Respawn Entertainment, Annapurna Interactive and Devolver Digital will be sharing updates on their latest work as well.

Any news around Microsoft's next-gen Project Scarlett console seems unlikely as Techradar spotted Xbox Games Marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg tweeting the following to a curious fan:

Our X019 show is focused on games, games, games, games, games. 🙌🏻 — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@aarongreenberg) October 31, 2019

For now, Microsoft will most likely announce Black Friday Xbox One deals, as it has been doing in the past through this event, so gamers can expect some deep discounts on the current-gen console.

Inside Xbox will begin streaming today at 3PM ET / 12 PM PT / 8PM GMT and can be viewed on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.