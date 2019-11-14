In brief: Razer on Thursday announced a new gaming headset featuring THX Spatial Audio technology for improved positional accuracy. And if $129.99 is outside of your budget, there's a second option on the table that's just $59.99.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is described as a competitive gaming headset. It packs custom-tuned 50mm drivers beneath over-ear, RGB backlit cups featuring cooling gel for improved comfort and hidden channels for gamers that wear glasses. Razer said it produces the richest, most immersive and lifelike audio in the Kraken line.

The THX Spatial Audio technology reportedly delivers “pinpoint accuracy and greater than 7.1 surround sound” while the active noise cancelling microphone detects and nullifies background noise as you talk. Full headphone and microphone technical specifications are as follows:

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 109 dB

Input power: 30 mW (Max)

Drivers: 50 mm, with Neodymium magnets

Inner ear cup diameter: 64 mm / 2.5 in.

Connection type: USB Digital;

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

Approx. weight: 390 g / 0.86 lbs

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: > 60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -45 ± 3 dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional ECM boom

Click-to-Mute Function

It’s been a busy November for Razer. Last week, the gaming brand unveiled a pair of Basilisk gaming mice covering both budget and premium price points. They also announced the Razer Kraken X USB on Thursday, a more affordable option that affords 7.1 surround sound and green earcup lighting in a lightweight design that tips the scales at just 275g.

The Razer Kraken Ultimate retails for $129.99 and is available to purchase directly from Razer and authorized retailers from starting today. The Kraken X USB can be yours for just $59.99.