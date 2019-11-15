Something to look forward to: Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event is in full swing. One of the many announcements relates to the Xbox Game Pass, which will be receiving more than 50 new games over the next few months.

At the London event, it was revealed that titles including Final Fantasy 7 through to 15, Rage 2, Flight Simulator, and Halo Reach are all coming to the PC version of the subscription service.

Microsoft is also trying to tempt people onto its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate option, which combines the Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and access to the PC library, by offering it for $1 for the first three months.

Additionally, all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers—not just new ones—will, starting from today, get one month of EA access, three months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify premium. The Ultimate tier costs $14.99 per month, while Xbox Game Pass is $9.99 per month.

Seeing the Yakuza and Final Fantasy games coming to the PC service is certainly exciting for fans. I’m also looking forward to Halo Reach (December 3), Wasteland 3, and Ori.

Here’s a list of new and upcoming games and their platforms:

Later in 2020:

Bleeding Edge (Xbox One and PC)

Grounded (Xbox One and PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)

Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox One and PC)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One and PC)

Tell Me Why (Xbox One and PC)

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One and PC)

Available now:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Xbox One, coming soon to PC)

Lego: The Ninjago Movie (Xbox One)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox One)

The Talos Principle (Xbox One and PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Xbox One and PC)

Arriving this holiday season and throughout 2020:

Cris Tales (Xbox One and PC)

Cyber Shadow (Xbox One and PC)

Darksiders 3 (Xbox One and PC)

Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One and PC)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox One and PC)

Most of the Final Fantasy franchise, for Xbox One and PC, comprising of Final Fantasy 7, 8 Remastered, 9, 10: HD Remastered, 10-2: HD Remastered, 12: The Zodiac Age, 13, 13-2 Lightning Returns, 13 and 15.

Forager (Xbox One and PC)

Haven (Xbox One and PC)

It Lurks Below (Xbox One and PC)

Levelhead (Xbox One and PC)

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 and 5 (Xbox One)

My Friend Pedro (Xbox One/PC)

PHOGS (Xbox One and PC)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One and PC)

SkateBIRD (Xbox One and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox One and PC)

Scourge Bringer (Xbox One and PC)

Supraland (Xbox One)

Tekken 7 (Xbox One)

Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One and PC)

The Escapists 2 (Xbox One)

The Red Lantern (Xbox One)

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Xbox One and PC)

West of Dead (Xbox One and PC)