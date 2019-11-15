What just happened? Overwatch maker Blizzard recently commissioned Internet mad scientist Colin Furze to create a real-life version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from Overwatch. Unsurprisingly to anyone, Furze succeeded in grand fashion.

The RIP-tire, for those unfamiliar, is essentially a remote-controlled tire bomb unicycle weapon thing… with giant spikes. As you’ll see, Furze modified a chainsaw engine to serve as the drive mechanism for his wacky creation. He managed to squeeze it all inside of a standard-sized tire and even outfitted it with training wheels to help keep it upright.

Spikes were added for visual effect but they aren’t functional as rolling on such an uneven surface simply wouldn’t work. Even without them, Furze’s RIP-tire is quite capable of causing some serious ruckus. Just watch how it plows through his backyard fence with ease.

A servo and other wireless bits were added to make the RIP-tire remote-controllable although it just goes straight – there is no real turning involved.

Furze isn't 100 percent satisfied with his creation - it's just not destructive enough. He promises to address that shortcoming in his next video so stay tuned.

