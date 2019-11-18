What just happened? Stadia's day-one catalog of twelve games could certainly do with more content, and the company has now nearly doubled it with an additional ten games that were previously scheduled for availability later this year.

Last week, Google revealed its rather small library of twelve games playable at launch with fourteen more to be added before the year's end. While the announcement left many fans disappointed, some might be pleased to know that ten games from the service's post-launch period have now made it into Stadia's day-one catalog.

Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

The new additions bring much needed variety to the platform, including racing and sports games that were lacking in the original line-up, while Stadia Pro players will get Samurai Showdown as the second freebie to go with Destiny 2, the only free to play game being offered initially.

Google Stadia will now be launching tomorrow with these games:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection (Stadia Pro)

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown (Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Though the list still leaves much to be desired, it's certainly an improvement that almost doubles the previous launch line-up. Lack of content, however, is just one of the many challenges facing Stadia in the short- and long-term.

Many users feel that the service might have been rushed out the door since we recently came to know that it will be missing several features on launch, including 4K streaming on PC. Then there's the sword hanging over Stadia, and subsequently developers, who fear that Google 'is just going to cancel' the service.

The biggest threat though, apart from traditional gaming platforms, is competition from Microsoft. The latter has and will be spending a couple of months testing xCloud in closed beta before going live sometime next year, with a game library that recently expanded by 50 titles in its preview phase alone, likely giving users much less to complain about in terms of content when it ultimately arrives in 2020.

For now though, Google has its fingers crossed with Stadia that's just one day away from launch in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Italy.