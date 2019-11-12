The big picture: Given the grand ambitions of Google Stadia, a day one lineup of only 12 games is somewhat disappointing. However, the limited library of these "carefully-chosen" games will expand by another 14 titles by the end of 2019, while next year sees highly anticipated releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion appear on the platform.

Google has been very enthusiastic about its Stadia game streaming service, and so have the early adopters. We recently saw the Stadia app going live on the Google Play Store, and now the company has announced the lineup of games that players can look forward to streaming on launch and through the rest of 2019.

Wondering what games will be available to play on launch day for Stadia? Here’s our day one lineup for November 19 with more titles coming by the end of 2019.



"We’re launching Stadia with 12 carefully-chosen games on day one, and an additional 14 will be available by the end of the year. There’s something for everyone here: a library of superb, critically-acclaimed titles spanning multiple genres and age ratings," said the company. The 14 post-launch games include:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Google has not revealed the individual prices of these games, but players should expect to pay full price for them. They should also be mindful of their internet data plans, especially if they want to stream at 4K.

The initial phase might be the toughest test for Stadia as the platform doesn't feature any new or exclusive content on launch and will need to rely on its premise of letting users play instantly and flexibly on TVs, laptops, desktops and supported smartphones, without requiring a gaming console.

The service is likely to be on par with traditional platforms next year (at least in terms of gaming content) when highly anticipated titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and delayed ones including Bethesda's Doom: Eternal and Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion and God & Monsters become available.

As noted earlier, Google Stadia will be launching on November 19 across more than a dozen markets, and users interested in the service can pre-order a $129 Premiere Edition bundle that includes three months of Stadia Pro subscription and a Chromecast Ultra dongle.