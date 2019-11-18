Some great Samsung deals to start the week include the Samsung 970 Evo 1TB SSD for only $150. The larger Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SSD is just $230, and you can get up to 47% off Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED TVs. Finally, save over $400 off Dell's Vostro Small 3470 desktop and $400 off the outgoing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Featured Deals