Samsung Early Black Friday Deals: Evo SSDs, up to 47% off Frame 4K QLED TVs
Also save on Dell's Vostro small desktop and $400 off the 15-inch MacBook ProBy TechSpot Deals
Some great Samsung deals to start the week include the Samsung 970 Evo 1TB SSD for only $150. The larger Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SSD is just $230, and you can get up to 47% off Samsung's The Frame 4K QLED TVs. Finally, save over $400 off Dell's Vostro Small 3470 desktop and $400 off the outgoing 15-inch MacBook Pro.
Featured Deals
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core Desktop for $299 at Dell (list price $712.86)
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 2TB 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- 49" Samsung The Frame 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $897.99 at Walmart (list price $1699)
- 55" Samsung The Frame 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $1097.99 at Walmart (list price $1999)
- 65" Samsung The Frame 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $1597.99 at Walmart (list price $2799.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1999 (512GB SSD for $2349) at Amazon (list price $2399)
- Today Only: Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones for $128 at Amazon (list price $248)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $149.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- 70" Element E4SW7019RKU 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $499.99 at Walmart (list price $798)
- Prime Exclusive: LG G8X ThinQ 128GB 6.4" Dual Screen FHD+ OLED Unlocked Smartphone for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $949.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation for $234.98 at Amazon (list price $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139 at Amazon (list price $159)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS Smartwatch for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD, GeForce MX250 for $809 at Dell (list price $1570)
- Now Available: Disney+ Streaming 7-Day Free Trial at Disney (list price $6.99/month)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $82.97)
- Select Users Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV - list price $49.99)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Month Subscription for New Subscribers for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $39.96)
- Kindle Unlimited Membership: 6 Months $30, 1 Year $80, 2 Years $144 at Amazon
- Prime Exclusive: Audible 3 Month Membership for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month)
