When Nvidia first launched its RTX 20-series GPUs, the world was a bit stunned -- the ray tracing effects were attractive, of course, but the main surprise was the price of each device. The flagship product, the RTX 2080 Ti, came in at a whopping $1100, and you'll still have a tough time finding one for less than $1,000.

Still, outlandish pricing aside, AMD did not have a direct response right away, which largely allowed Nvidia to take over the mid-to-high-end GPU market; until the launch of the Red Team's RX 5700 and 5700 XT cards, that is. In our own testing, these cards either outperformed or performed similarly to several Nvidia offerings, but with more reasonable pricing. Not one to be outshone, Nvidia reacted with its "Super" line-up, a refreshed version of its existing 20-series products.

At first, the Super refresh only made its way to desktops. That's still the case now, but according to a report from Notebook Check, things will be changing relatively soon. The site's sources say Nvidia aims to refresh its mobile GPU line-up during or around March 2020, bringing Super to mobile RTX 2080s, 2070s, and 2060s.

Additionally, Nvidia will allegedly launch two new cards. One of them is the new RTX 1650 Super, being positioned as the entry-level RT king. The other is unknown, but it's expected to replace the aging GTX 1050 Ti. Both will be added "below" the 1660 Ti.

The new cards (naming schemes are not final), their current codenames, Max-Q TGP, and DRAM figures are as follows:

Unknown (N18E-G3R), 35W Max-Q TGP, 4GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Super (N18P-G62), 35W Max-Q TGP, 4GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super (N18E-G1), 80W Max-Q TGP, 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (N18E-G2R), 80W Max-Q TGP, 8GB GDDR6also

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (N18E-G3R), 80W Max-Q TGP, 8GB GDDR6

All of these mobile cards should offer noticeable speed bumps over their predecessors (where applicable), but it's impossible to say for sure without testing them for ourselves. We'll let you know if any new information comes to light.