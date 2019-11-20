Artificial intelligence is used in almost every major industry nowadays, at least in some capacity -- social media giants use it to manage their platforms, and car companies use it to improve their autonomous driving systems. All of these use cases are relatively obvious, and it isn't hard to see why companies are taking advantage of machine learning to boost their operations.

However, AI is also being used in some places you might not expect. To name one, Asus is using the tech to improve the effectiveness of its latest headset's noise-canceling functionality. The device, dubbed the ROG Strix Go 2.4, uses algorithms to draw on a "massive, deep-learning database" that can "identify and counteract" environmental noises.

Asus says these noises include the likes of keyboard clatter and background discussion between people, but we wouldn't be surprised if other sources of sound -- such as a room fan, A/C unit, or dog bark -- were tuned out as well. You can hear some samples of the ROG Strix Go 2.4's noise-canceling features on Asus' website.

The microphone in question is detachable and can be easily hidden when not in use. The ROG Strix Go 2.4 itself has a simple black design, and it appears to be constructed from a mixture of metal, plastic, and faux-leather, as many modern gaming headsets are. The headset is also wireless, with up to 25 hours of battery life on a full charge (or three hours on a quick 15-minute charge).

We can't speak to the level of comfort offered by the Strix Go 2.4 without trying it for ourselves, but given that it's expected to cost around £159.99, you can probably expect fairly well-cushioned earcups. If you're concerned about keeping the headset itself comfortable, it ships with its own carrying pouch, with built-in pockets for accessory storage.

As far as sound goes, Asus promises "perfect wireless audio," courtesy of the Strix Go's "lag-free" 2.4GHz connection, and 40mm Asus Essence drivers. There's Hi-Res audio playback support, but only while the headset is plugged in via its included 3.5mm cable.

If you're eager to get your hands on the headset, you might have to wait a while. While it is technically set to launch next month, Asus has been tight-lipped about specific launch regions -- we don't know when (or if) it will come to the US, nor do we know how much it might cost in USD. We'll update this article if any new information comes to light.