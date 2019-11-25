In a nutshell: At $19.99 each, the Zero 2 could serve as an excellent backup controller. Given its small size and lack of joystick, however, you’re probably not going to want to use it as your go-to gamepad unless you have really petite hands.

8BitDo is now accepting pre-orders for its keychain-sized Bluetooth controller.

The Zero 2, as it is affectionately called, measures 73mm x 36.5mm x 14.7mm (2.87” x 1.44” x 0.58”) and tips the scales at just 20 grams. They are offered in a variety of colors including pink, blue and yellow and are compatible with Windows, MacOS, Raspberry Pi and the Nintendo Switch.

The minuscule gamepad is a standard affair. You get a directional pad, four primary action buttons, start and select buttons and top-mounted shoulder buttons. A micro-USB cable for charging purposes is also included. 8BitDo tells us that the 180mAh battery is good for around eight hours of play time with recharges taking 1-2 hours. The fact that it lacks a joystick means it’s intended only for 2D games.

8BitDo also recently announced its N30 wireless mouse that is modeled after the original Nintendo Entertainment System. That nostalgia-inducing piece of hardware is priced at $24.99 but appears to be out of stock at the moment.

Those interested in securing their pre-order can do so over on Amazon. According to the product page, they’ll ship on December 31, 2019.