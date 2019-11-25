Tesla's recently announced pick-up "truck," aptly dubbed the "Cybertruck," has proven to be a bit controversial over the past few days. Some individuals love the futuristic aesthetic (which harkens back to classic cyberpunk films like Blade Runner), whereas others hate the blocky shape and feel the vehicle will look too out-of-place on public roads.

The design has proven so polarizing that even our own staff members have been unable to reach a love-it-or-hate-it consensus. Still, no matter which camp you fall into, one thing is certain: the Cybertruck's design is bold, and it's going to turn some heads when the first models hit the streets.

If you happen to appreciate that boldness, you may be pleased to hear that the Cybertruck will ship with an equally-futuristic ATV -- provided you shell out some extra cash for it, that is.

We first saw the ATV in action during the Cybertruck's full reveal, when one of Tesla's employees drove it into the bed of the truck. However, it doesn't yet have its own information page on the company's website (thus, most of the photos we have of it aren't particularly revealing).

Tesla 2 person electric ATV will come at first as an option for Cybertruck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

This ATV, known as the "Cyberquad," is still a bit of a mystery at the moment, as Tesla has chosen to keep its specs and capabilities under wraps for the time being. However, we do know that it will be able to carry up to two people at a time, and it can be charged directly from the Cybertruck's bed (not wirelessly, mind you).

Musk says the ATV will initially be sold exclusively as an add-on for the Cybertruck, but the wording of his statement -- seen above -- seems to imply it could be a standalone product in the future. Only time will tell, but we're certainly looking forward to learning more about this futuristic companion vehicle.

Image credit: TopSpeed