An ambitious undertaking: If you're a Fortnite player looking for a change of pace, a team of Fortnite Creative Mode users has built a game within the game you might want to check out. It has up to eight hours worth of story and lore and has nothing to do with Fortnite, other than that is the engine that drives it.

Epic introduced Creative Mode to Fortnite nearly a year ago. Since then, it has grown in popularity, with more than 100 million players creating maps with the tool. It has even attracted the attention of popular alternative rock band Weezer, which created an island featuring its music.

Many worlds (referred to as islands) created in Fortnite Creative are small mundane play areas (with a few diamonds in the rough) that users share mainly with their friends as a diversion from the main game. However, a group of creators called TeamCre8 has just launched a map called The Fourth Dimension.

To call it a map is a bit misleading since The Fourth Dimension is a collection of six maps featuring a mysterious sci-fi storyline for players to uncover. Set in a world that has suffered a "climate collapse," the island has puzzles and secret areas for visitors to find and explore. Playing through the entire experience, which is like a game within the game, can take about 6-8 hours, so it is quite a bit of content for a small project. Or perhaps a big project for a small group?

YouTuber Mustard Plays, who happens to be the brother of Epic Creative Director Donald Mustard, debuted the game on his streaming channel (above). As one of the members of TeamCre8, Mustard has first-hand knowledge of what the mini-game entails, unlike most of the player-created islands that he showcases on his channel.

The game can be a bit frustrating at times and shows the limitations and obstacles of trying to create a unique game within the framework of Fortnite's Creative Mode.

"My time in the first map was, I'll admit, deeply frustrating, with many moments revealing the limitations of Fortnite as an engine for a non-Fortnite game," said Kotaku's Riley MacLeod. "A platforming section felt imprecise. During a puzzle involving bouncing a Baller vehicle, I managed to get the Baller irreparably stuck. The Fourth Dimension has save points, but respawning didn't undo the puzzle, and I was unable to progress without starting over."

Despite the issues and "fiddly aspects," the creativity of the game is worth checking out. However, you might want to keep Mustard's walkthrough video on standby if you are in for just a casual experience.