What just happened? Ford's first fully electric SUV was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and the company announced five variants for it. Out of these, only the Premium and First Edition models will be launching initially, the latter of which, Ford says, is now sold out in the US and has since been removed from the car's online configurator.

The Mustang Mach-E has a lot riding on its shoulders. The new model not only marks Ford's official entry into electric vehicles, but it also carries the 'Mustang' brand name on an SUV, sharing it alongside the iconic pony car.

Such a decision was bound to be controversial on Ford's part, considering that there's now even an online petition asking the company to remove the Mustang name and logo from the EV. While the effectiveness of such petitions remains questionable, there are plenty of people on the other side of the fence willing to give the Mustang Mach-E a place in their garage, as evident by the car's First Edition model quickly selling out in the US.

"Yes, the First Edition is sold out in the US," a Ford representative confirmed to Roadshow. The car's online configurator has since been updated to reflect this change since the company expects a "very limited" run of around 50,000 Mach-Es in the SUV's first year of production.

Ford also didn't reveal how many First Edition models were part of this figure as it is "encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year." The low volume production is apparently due to battery supply constraints, and those who couldn't reserve this model can still go for the Premium trim that's also coming next year, albeit sometime after the First Edition.

Public interest in electric vehicles, particularly tall-riding ones, seems to have surged as of late. Tesla's Cybertruck was recently reported to have crossed 200,000 pre-orders (latest figures put it over 250k), and there have also been reports of Chevrolet, which could potentially jump on the SUV bandwagon with an all-electric Corvette SUV to rival the Mustang Mach-E.