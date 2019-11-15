In brief: Ford's official unveiling of its Mustang-inspired crossover EV is just two days away. However, the company's hidden product website was prematurely spotted to reveal (and leak) a host of information about the vehicle, including its design, price, variants, range and availability.

The Mustang Mach-E, as the name implies, borrows heavily from Ford's iconic pony car in the looks department. However, the technology underneath is vastly different and represents the automaker's entry into the world of electric cars.

According to a post on MachEForum.com, a user was able to figure out a working URL for the car's hidden website where, as expected, nearly all important information on Ford's upcoming SUV was available.

The Mustang Mach-E will be available in five trims, with the entry-level Select variant starting at $43,895. This model can be opted in RWD for which Ford is targeting 255 hp, 306 ft-lbs and 230 miles of range (EPA). The AWD version gets more torque at 429 ft-lbs but less range at 210 miles. The Select-spec Mach-E will arrive in early 2021.

Next up is the Premium spec that starts at $50,600 before incentives and comes standard with 19-inch wheels whereas the Select variant gets 18-inchers. The Premium model comes in 'Standard Range' and 'Extended Range,' with the latter being slightly more powerful and offering better mileage of as much as 300 miles in RWD spec.

Buyers with even deeper pockets can opt for the California Route 1 trim. This variant is only offered in RWD with the Extended Range pack. That means 282 hp, 306 ft-lbs and a range of 300 miles.

The flagship model, starting at $60,500, is the Mustang Mach-E GT. While Ford mentions the power figures for this trim as 'Coming Soon,' it's likely to be the most powerful one in the lineup as its AWD powertrain (no RWD option) is expected to take it from 0-60 mph in under four seconds and up to 250 miles on a single charge, when it's being driven more sedately. Both the California Route 1 and GT models will arrive in 2021, with the latter coming in spring.

The Mustang Mach-E First Edition is the final variant, which along with the Premium model, will be the first to go off assembly lines and reach customers in late 2020. The First Edition will be priced from $59,900, will only come in AWD and Extended Range spec, for which Ford is targeting 333 hp, 429 ft-lb and a range of 270 miles.

According to Ford, the Mustang Mach-E will be able to get 47 miles of range in 10 minutes with DC fast charging from a 150 kW charger, which seems good enough for making small-town commutes in the SUV's rather minimalist interior.

The restrained look of the cabin seems to be inspired by Tesla with a huge touchscreen in the center to replace traditional dashboard buttons and switches. A notable difference is the digital gauge cluster for the driver and, of course, the Mustang logo on the three-spoke steering wheel.

Ford's official launch event for the Mustang Mach-E at the Los Angeles Auto Show, will most likely confirm these details and reveal more information on the car. Reservations are expected to be open right after the event on Ford.com, for which customers will need $500 to book their slot.