Something to look forward to: Marvel finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Widow movie this morning. An earlier (and longer) one was shown at ComicCon, but this is the first public release. The film has Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as the badass SHIELD agent and former Russian spy Black Widow. It hits theaters next May.

Stop reading right now if you haven’t watched Avengers: Endgame because I’m about to drop a major spoiler. Oh, and how could you not have watched Avengers: Endgame?

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, might have sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone in Endgame, but that isn’t stopping Marvel and Disney from telling her backstory. Marvel describes the movie as an “action-packed spy thriller."

Black Widow will be the first film in what Marvel calls “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The story takes place in the MCU chronology between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The action will focus on Romanoff’s adventures in Budapest, which Hawkeye referenced in Endgame and other Avenger films.

The teaser shows an intense fight scene between Romanoff and Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), whom Black Widow refers to as “sis.” In the comics, Belova becomes the second Black Widow, so we might assume that Pugh may appear as the Black Widow in future MCU films that are set post-Endgame.

Another interesting (and somewhat funny) scene in the trailer is David Harbour (Stranger Things) cast as Alexi Shostakov, aka The Red Guardian. He seems a bit pudgy for the role since RG was buff in the comics. However, it appears he has been in retirement for a while and let himself go.

Harbour even dons the Red Guardian costume, humorously flexing and then saying, “HA! Still fits!” Later in the clip, he is seen fighting in-costume, so it appears Harbour is not just playing a comedic side-line character.

Black Widow will debut in theaters on May 1, 2020.