Disney may have run into a few issues on the video game front with the controversial launch of Star Wars: Battlefront II in November but their movie business has likely exceeded their expectations lately.

Since the launch of Avengers: Infinity War on Friday, Disney's Marvel Studios has officially broken the all-time record for the largest weekend movie debut domestically, hitting over $250 million in US box office revenue.

Particularly astounding was the movie's Sunday box office performance - Infinity War reportedly raked in a whopping $69.2 million, breaking yet another domestic record.

According to Business Insider, the previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which reached an impressive $60.5 million in box office revenue on a Sunday.

In all, Infinity War has earned $640.9 million globally. At this rate, the film is on track to reach or even exceed The Force Awakens' global box office earnings to date, which sit at roughly $2 billion as of writing.

Given Disney's massive marketing push with Infinity War, the movie's box office success might not come as much of a surprise.

Indeed, the entertainment giant has released advertisements for the film across the internet and in theaters, likely grabbing the attention of thousands of potential viewers.

Of course, the movie's many positive early reviews have likely also contributed to its positive performance so far. The film has earned an average critic score of 9/10 on IMDB and a score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.