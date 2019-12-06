What just happened? Qualcomm presented this week two new chips for its made-for-PC lineup at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii. The processors will power budget and mid-range Windows laptops once they trickle down into the market.

The new Snapdragon 8c compute platform, built on a 7nm process, is said to deliver up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 850 it replaces. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 490 CPU alongside Adreno 675 graphics and a Snapdragon X24 LTE modem although the option exists for manufacturers to also pair it with an X55 5G modem.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c compute platform, meanwhile, is an 8nm part featuring an octa-core Kryo 468 CPU, an Adreno 618 GPU and an X15 LTE modem. It is designed specifically for entry-level applications. According to Qualcomm, it delivers twice the battery life and a 25 percent boost in system performance versus “competing platforms.”

Both chips also come with an integrated Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine.

The Snapdragon 8cx platform is sticking around, Qualcomm said, for those that demand high-end performance. A custom variation of this chip powers the recently released Microsoft Surface Pro X 2-in-1. The 8cx is also at the heart of Samsung’s svelte Galaxy Book S that was announced in August but still hasn’t shipped.

Qualcomm didn’t say when we would start to see these new processors crop up in the wild although if I had to guess, it probably won’t be until sometime in early 2020 at the soonest.