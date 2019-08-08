What just happened? While passionate fans took note of Samsung's flagship phone, coming in two versions for the first time, the company also took the opportunity to take the wraps off its first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx chip: the Galaxy Book S.

With its latest Note 10 launch in the limelight at the company's Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled its first laptop that's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx ARM processor. Running Windows 10, the lightweight machine coming in at just 0.96 kg looks set to take advantage of the ARM architecture and promises a long-lasting battery life of up to 23 hours (continuous video playback) on a single charge.

A successor to Samsung's Galaxy Book 2, this new model features a 7nm SoC that the company says has a 40% faster CPU and 80% faster GPU than the previous model. With a fan-less design, the Galaxy Book S is meant to run quieter than its counterparts.

Besides the Qualcomm chip, the spec-sheet includes a 13.3 inch 1080p TFT display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and support for 10-point multi-touch. There's 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM on-board with options of either a 256GB or 512GB SSD with a microSD slot expansion for a total of 1TB of storage. The webcam is an okay-ish 720p HD spec while other features include Gigabit LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Dolby Atmos, fingerprint sensor, and Windows Hello support for secure log-ins, all powered by a 42 watt-hour battery.

For connecting peripherals and charging the laptop, there are two USB-C ports, one on each side, but unfortunately no Thunderbolt speeds because that tech belongs to Intel. Samsung is aiming this laptop at "the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes... the ones who see things differently..." and it comes in two colors: Pink and Gray.

Priced at $999, Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy Book S in September this year.