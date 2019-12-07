In a nutshell: Disney’s theme parks are all about bringing films and characters to life, and a new TIE-in with Boeing has seen a classic icon take flight for the first time – the X-Wing. The crafts, built in partnership with Boeing, took to the skies as part of the opening ceremony for their latest Star Wars-themed ride, ‘Rise of the Resistance.’

After a turbulent year due to repeated fiascos with their 737 Max airplanes, Boeing could do with some positive publicity. The aerospace company has been making efforts to diversify their offering recently with a cargo drone and even a ‘flying car’ in partnership with Porsche, but it’s their latest vehicle that is perhaps most likely to put a smile on your face. Boeing have brought the X-Wing to life.

The iconic spacecraft from the Star Wars franchise lifted off at the Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida, in celebration of the opening of new ride ‘Rise of the Resistance.’

Boeing confirmed this week that they had joined forces with Disney to build the X-Wings. Communications official Alison Sheridan said, “we can confirm that those were Boeing aircraft that flew last night at the Rise of The Resistance dedication, and we were excited to be part of their event, but that’s all we’re sharing right now.”

Although the company didn’t disclose anything else, images and videos have allowed eagle-eyed enthusiasts to decipher a few details about how the crafts were built.

From the looks of it the X-Wings are modified versions of Boeing’s ‘Cargo Air Vehicle’ (CAV) drones – those debuted early last year, which Boeing claims can lift up-to 500 lbs. The drones use eight rotors, and are reportedly the size of an SUV.

The fact that Boeing were willing for their drone technology to be shown at such a public and high-profile event suggests that they are confident in how the drones are performing. One could even surmise that other commercial uses for the CAVs may not be too far, far away.