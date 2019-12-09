What just happened? The Nokia name might be synonymous with phones, but the company has expanded into a new market, namely, smart televisions. The Finish telecoms giant has licensed its famous name to Indian e-retailer Flipkart to create the first Nokia-branded smart TV.

Gadgets 360 reports that the Nokia television boasts a 55-inch 4K screen (16:9) with a 60Hz refresh rate and an Android-based operating system. Its sound quality could be the TV’s biggest draw as it features JBL audio tech and 24-watt speakers.

Other specs include support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. You also get 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

“Flipkart’s understanding of the needs and behaviors of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded smart TVs accessible and affordable,” said Vipul Mehrotra, Flipkart’s VP of Nokia brand partnerships.

The TV will sell for 41,999 Rupees, which is about $590, through Flipkart beginning tomorrow (December 10). It comes with a bundled stand, wall mount, and Bluetooth remote that supports Google Assistant, all of which make it sound like pretty good value. Sadly, there’s no word on if the TV will launch internationally.

Flipkart added that more Nokia-branded TVs would arrive in the future.

This isn’t the first TV to come from Nokia. During its heyday in the 1990s, the company produced both monitors and televisions.

