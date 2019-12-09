Something to look forward to: After years of rumors that the project was in the very early stages of development, publisher 2K has revealed that another BioShock game is in the works. The company has founded a new game studio called Cloud Chamber, which consists of several devs who worked on the previous games, to make the long-awaited next installment of the franchise.

Cloud Chamber, which is based in Novato, California, and Montréal, Québec, is headed up by Kelley Gilmore, who worked at 2K studio Firaxis—the company behind the XCOM and Sid Meier's Civilization games. She’s being hailed as the "first woman in 2K history to lead a development studio."

“We founded Cloud Chamber to create yet-to-be-discovered worlds - and their stories within - that push the boundaries of what is possible in the video game medium,” Gilmore said. “Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking.”

While few details of the next BioShock were revealed, 2K president David Ismailer said it would retain the series’ first-person shooter gameplay and powerful narrative.

The project will be in development for "the next several years," which means it could be optimized for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Project Scarlett. We also know that series creator Ken Levine won't be involved.

The buzz around a new BioShock game went into overdrive last month when Take-Two Interactive used its earnings call to reveal that sequels to some of its biggest games were in the works. With no new BioShock title since the BioShock Infinite expansion Burial at Sea in 2014, fans will be pleased to hear that a new entry is coming—despite having to wait a few more years before playing it.