Something to look forward to: We’re only ten days away from the debut of Netflix’s The Witcher series, and to get people even more excited about the show, several featurettes have been released that give us an insight into the main characters: Geralt of Rivia, Princess Cirilla, and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Most PC fans will be familiar with The Witcher and its characters, though the TV show is inspired by the Andrzej Sapkowski novels, rather than being directly related to the games. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich says Netflix’s series will take place across an even longer period of time than the books, which are set across several years.

Each featurette includes talks by the actors who play the characters. For Geralt, we hear from Henry Cavill, who, after many Witcher fans were a bit dubious about his casting, appears to be doing the White Wolf justice. He explains how Witchers undergo alchemical trials, allowing them to consume potions that grant them powerful abilities but would kill unmutated humans. We also hear about their use of magic and see Geralt using Aard.

We also learn more about Yennefer, who’s played by Anya Chalotra, and Princess Cirilla, portrayed by Freya Allan.

For those who want even more Witcher goodness before the show’s arrival, Netflix has released a 12-minute video in which Hissrich talks about how the show got made and reveals her original pitch featured Ciri as the main focus and narrator.

Several critics have seen the first five episodes of The Witcher before its release, and the initial impressions are very good. Could this be Netflix’s Game of Thrones?

#TheWitcher’s cast both lead and supporting are beyond exceptional. Amazing cast all around. pic.twitter.com/r2gc61LH0i — The Nerdy Basement 🦃 (@nerdy_basement) 25 November 2019

Watching the screeners for @witchernetflix. I'll admit, as a huge fan of the books, I was a little worried, but @LHissrich has done a masterful job telling this story. It also helps that the cast is amazing! And Henry Cavill, just ... wow. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/xdFnYtRN4j — Will Franklin (@SeeWillTweet) 23 November 2019

Netflix's The Witcher debuts on December 20.