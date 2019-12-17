Not to be confused with 5G mobile networks, the "G" in 10G means gigabits per second, a blazing fast internet speed. 10G is the cable industry’s vision for delivering a remarkable 10 gigabits per second to homes in the United States and around the globe.

In order to deliver speeds of 10 gigabits per second with enhanced reliability and security, it will require an array of new technologies. Some are already being implemented, and some are still being developed, but all of them will work together to form the 10G platform of the future. Networks will support symmetrical upload and download speeds, therefore shortening response time to 1 millisecond, and removing lag time, or "latency."

Think about how many connected devices you own at the moment: smartphones, gaming consoles, speakers, smart TVs, tablets, security cameras, IOT devices, among others. Projections show that by 2020 the number of connected devices in the average household will be close to 50. And those devices are being used more throughout the day for everything from streaming music and entertainment to keeping us secure.

10G is going to play a major role in ensuring that all of these devices work to their full potential. Online video gaming will have richer graphics and no lag, binge-watching your favorite shows in every room will be a breeze, and your video chats with loved ones will be enhanced with high-definition video displays.

Beyond the home

The path to 10 gigabit internet speeds begins with the 1 gigabit speeds currently available to more than 80% of Americans, up from just 4% in 2016.

But 10G is not solely focused on recreational usage; the platform aims to transform consumer experiences at pretty much every touchpoint and in a variety of industries, including healthcare, education and agriculture.

The 10G future is currently being built by a majority of cable operators in the U.S. including Comcast, Charter, Cox, Mediacom, Midco and others – plus international operators, including Rogers, Shaw, Vodafone, Taiwan Broadband Communications, Telecom Argentina, Liberty Global, and more.

When will 10G roll out?

The technology is currently being tested in the lab and field trials will begin in 2020. After the trials, we can expect to see 10G being offered to consumers within 12 to 18 months.

Visit the official site to learn more about 10G and sign up for news updates on the progress of the platform, so you can stay ahead of the future of technology.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with The 10G Platform.