In brief: Fans of interactive storytelling on the PC can now check the system requirements laid out by developer Quantic Dream for its drama-based game - Detroit: Become Human.

Gaming on the PC remains unquestionably strong as ever, with an increasing trend of 'console exclusives' joining the platform.

Back in October, Hideo Kojima announced that a PC version of his highly-anticipated 'Death Stranding' will be arriving in the early summer of 2020, and last month, the PC arrival of Quantic Dream's Detroit: Become Human was confirmed as well.

The game is coming out tomorrow and has the following set of minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Video RAM: 3GB or more

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video RAM: 4GB or more

The above requirements miss out on details like storage needed for the game files, but the developer has said that "further specs" will be provided "when the game is released."

A demo of the game is also expected to appear alongside the full version, but that's not happened yet. The latter, however, is available to pre-purchase exclusively at the Epic Games Store, while those looking to get it on other storefronts will have to wait for another year.