WTF?! Apple’s Mac Pro and its Pro Display XDR monitor have arrived. In the case of the latter, it starts at a stunning $4,999, and those who opt for the top-end version should only clean it with a special, Apple-made cloth.

The Pro Display XDR monitor comes with the option of adding a “nano-texture glass” coating for an extra $1,000. This is “etched into the glass at the nanometer level,” reducing reflectivity and maintaining contrast on the matte finish.

However, such technology means you can’t just clean it with any old cloth. According to an Apple support document, you can only use the dry polishing cloth that comes with the display to remove dust or smudges from the screen.

Being able to use just one cloth to clean your monitor means taking good care of it. Apple says to hand wash the cloth with dish soap and water, rinse thoroughly, and allow it to air dry for at least 24 hours. If you happen to lose the polishing cloth, you can order another one from Apple. It doesn’t say how much it will cost, but expect to pay more than you’d expect.

Apple also stresses not to use water or other liquids to clean the nano-texture glass. For those who choose the standard glass, any microfibre cloth and a small amount of water can be used for cleaning.

Considering Apple charges $999 for the monitor’s stand, $199 for the VESA mount adapter, and $400 for the Mac Pro’s wheels, it’s somewhat surprising the cloth is included with the display.

If you do have one of Apple’s monitors and want a webcam to match, Logitech has revealed the $200 Magnetic Webcam that’s aimed at buyers of the Pro Display XDR.