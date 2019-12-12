In a nutshell: Square Enix has unexpectedly launched a remastered version of The Last Remnant on Android and iOS. It’s great news for fans of the title and perhaps better news for those bummed over the recently announced delay of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition.

The Last Remnant is a role-playing game that was originally released by Square Enix on the Xbox 360 in late 2008 before finding its way to Windows PC a few months later. Square Enix reportedly had a variant for the PS3 in the works but it never came to fruition. A remaster for the PS4 dropped last December followed by a version for the Switch this past June.

Since announcing #FinalFantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, we’ve read so many positive messages filled with encouragement, and all of us on the team would like to thank you for the support you’ve shown us so far. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/lZQ65lQQoi — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 12, 2019



On Wednesday, it was revealed that the remastered version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS was being pushed back until the summer of 2020 in order to give the development team more time to make final adjustments and put out the best effort possible.

The Last Remnant Remastered is available as of writing from the App Store and on Google Play. You’ll need a good bit of storage space, however, as the iOS version takes up an estimated 8.5GB while the Android variant is a bit leaner at 6.1GB.

The cost of admission is a bit steep at $19.99 which may keep all but the most diehard of fans at bay, especially for a title that isn’t really considered to be in the upper echelon of RPGs.