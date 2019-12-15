Something to look forward to: If you enjoyed Obsidian's latest RPG, The Outer Worlds, but were left wanting more after the relatively short story, you're in luck. In celebrating the game's success at The Game Awards, it was revealed that Obsidian has plans to expand the story through DLC sometime in 2020.

Obsidian's sci-fi space opera, The Outer Worlds, is fresh off The Game Awards where it notched nominations for Best Narrative, Best RPG, Game of the Year and a Best Performance nod for Ashly Burch (who voiced Parvati Holcomb). While Obsidian ultimately didn't collect any awards, that didn't dampen the studio's celebratory spirit.

Thank you, everyone, for your love and support over these last few years. You are all fantastic, and we are very grateful for every single one of you.

We want to take this time to share a special message regarding The Outer Worlds, from us to you: https://t.co/9HUBPihsWv pic.twitter.com/XhpRwG40LJ — Obsidian (@Obsidian) December 13, 2019

In a forum post, Obsidian's social media manager announced that the story will continue in 2020 through DLC, while also issuing thank yous for all the support the game has received thus far. However, the reveal skimped on details, but promised they'd be "made available at a later date." The Outer Worlds is slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2020, so the DLC could possibly coincide with the port.

