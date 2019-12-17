The big picture: Gran Turismo Sport raced onto the scene in 2017 and remains the only game in the franchise for the PlayStation 4. Given the immense popularity of the series, it’s wild to think that Polyphony Digital hasn’t made more of an effort to capitalize on the success of the PS4. Perhaps they’re just content to play the waiting game for the PlayStation 5?

Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital on Tuesday announced a new update for the latest entry in the series, Gran Turismo Sport.

The December 2019 content update is a freebie that sees the return of the legendary Laguna Seca Raceway. Modeled after the real-life race circuit in Salinas, California, Laguna Seca is perhaps best known for its downhill-plunging corkscrew that can give even the most skilled drivers fits.

In addition to the new course, Polyphony Digital has added more than half a dozen new cars to the game including the 2017 Ford GT, the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993), the 2013 Toyota Crown Athlete G, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat safety car, the Toyota Crown Athlete G safety car, the Renault Sport Megane R.S. Trophy safety car and the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The dev has additionally added new rounds to the GT League as illustrated below:

Beginner League – two new rounds added to the Z Heritage

Amateur League – two new rounds added to the Super Formula Championships

Professional League – two new rounds added to the Midship Challenge

Endurance League – one new round added to the Gr.1 Prototype Endurance Series

The December 2019 content update for Gran Turismo Sport drops at 8 p.m. Pacific.