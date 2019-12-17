Google Pixel 3a is $120 off at just $279, latest iPad for $249, Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover for $750
Also some noteworthy laptop deals from Dell, Asus, and moreBy TechSpot Deals
Last call for a few great deals that are still on before the holidays hit us in full. There's a bevy of laptops on sale by Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Microsoft, and more. The Lenovo Ideapad S340 is back down to just $269, the Inspiron 15 5000 Touch laptop is only $350 after coupon code, and the popular Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Signature Type Cover is down to $750.
Today we published the latest update to our tablet buying guide and the best budget tablet, the Apple iPad 10.2" Late 2019 is currently available for just $249. Also B&H is running a great deal on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, at $120 off they start as low as $279.
Featured Deals
- Apple iPad 10.2" Late 2019 (latest model) for $250 at Amazon (matches Black Friday price - list price $329)
- Google Pixel 3a is $120 off at B&H Photo with limited supply, for $279 (list price $399).
- Google Pixel 3a XL is $120 off at B&H Photo with limited supply, for $359 (list price $479).
- Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel i3-8145U 15.6" Laptop for $269 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Intel Core m3-8100y 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop for $399.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $569.99)
- Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i3-8145U 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $349.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTAFF15 - list price $628.99)
- Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $619 at Dell (list price $1141.43)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop Tablet + Signature Type Cover for $749.99 at Amazon (list price $999)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16" Intel 9th Gen Core i7 6-core Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2199 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- Dell Inspiron 3671 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Desktop with 12GB RAM for $649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $908.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27" 2560x1440 IPS InfinityEdge Monitor for $269.99 at Dell (list price $599.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet with S Pen for $299 at Amazon (list price $549.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum for $134.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- $50 Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Card for $40 at Walmart (list price $50)
- $100 Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Card for $85 at Amazon (use code: ITUNESPROMO - list price $100)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker with 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98 at Amazon (For Prime Members and New Subscribers Only - list price $57.98)
- For Select Users: Amazon Smart Plug for $0.99 at Amazon (use code: SMARTPLUG99 - list price $24.99)
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
Post a comment 6 interactions