In brief: Netflix by the end of 2019 will have released – on average – more than one new original TV program or movie each day over the entire year. An incredible feat, it's more than the entire US TV industry produced in 2005.

According to Variety Insight, the disruptive streaming video giant will have cranked out 371 new shows and movies in the US by the end of the year. For comparison, Netflix put out 240 new works in 2018.

The firm’s numbers include adult animation, documentaries, alternative TV shows, drama, comedy, news and talk shows, plus movies. Content that specifically targeted children wasn’t included in the analysis, we’re told.

Netflix’s heavy investment in original content appears to be paying dividends. In its most recent quarter, the company reported a total of 158.33 million paid subscribers worldwide that helped bring in $5.2 billion in revenue. The company also earned a record 34 Golden Globes nominations this year.

Given the sharp rise in rival platforms as of late, Variety expects Netflix will likely increase its output in 2020 to help stave off the competition. The publication said it would be surprised if Netflix doesn’t turn out more than 400 original productions next year. That would no doubt push spending to new heights but as long as they’re able to keep funneling in additional subscribers, it’ll likely be worth the effort.

