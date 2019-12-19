Holiday deals: The holidays are in full swing, and plenty of companies are getting in on the festivities. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have already passed us by, PC gamers have plenty of other deals to look forward to now. Steam's Winter Sale just kicked off, and now, Epic's own Holiday Sale is following suit, but with a bit of a twist.

In addition to offering very steep discounts on virtually its entire game catalogue -- even new titles like Borderlands 3 are a whopping 35 percent off -- Epic is holding its own 12 days of Christmas celebration. Starting now, and for the next week and change, the platform will give you one free game per day, to keep forever.

Keeping in line with the holiday spirit, Epic will only reveal what each game is the day it becomes free, so don't expect any spoilers. The first freebie available is strategy title Into The Breach, developed by the same people who made FTL. Just make sure you grab it soon -- the earlier offers don't stick around as the 12 days go on. Every day, the previous free game will cycle out, and a new one will take its place.

In this case, you have until tomorrow (December 20) at 10AM to snag Into The Breach at no cost. We assume this window of time will remain consistent moving forward.

If you want a bit more control over which games you're going to get, but you still don't want to pay anywhere near full price, Epic has your back there. For the entire duration of the Holiday Sale, every customer will get a free $10 coupon, usable on purchases that amount to $15 or more.

Once you use that coupon, you'll get another one (the same purchasing rules apply), and then another one, and so on. As long as you keep using the coupons, Epic is happy to keep giving them to you.

While these coupons do prevent you from snagging completely free games (you can't use them on $8 or $10 titles, for example), you can get many at astoundingly low prices -- The Division 2 is 75 percent off right now, bringing its price down to $15. Combine that with the $10 coupon, and you're getting Ubisoft's latest looter shooter for five bucks. Even if you don't absolutely love the game, you'll probably at least get your money's worth at that price.

Other high-quality games can offer similar savings. For example, you could grab Metro Exodus for a mere $10 after the coupon and base savings, or John Wick Hex for $7. Red Dead Redemption 2 would run you just $37.99 after savings, and Control would come in at $30.19. We won't cover every possible deal here, but you probably get the picture by now.

Epic's Holiday Sale celebration is the latest in a long line of marketing decisions that show the company isn't afraid to throw its money and weight around to win over customers. Whether or not this tactic will prove effective this time around remains to be seen. Epic's Holiday offerings are certainly generous this year, but so are Steam's.