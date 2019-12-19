In a nutshell: Whether you're looking to bolster your existing game library, put that new VR hardware to good use or stock up on gifts for the holidays, Valve's annual Steam Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up some great titles at rock bottom prices.

Valve on Thursday kicked off its annual Steam Winter Sale, ushering in deep discounts on thousands of popular PC games just in time for the holidays.

Highlights include 30 percent off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, 10 percent off co-op horror stealth shooter GTFO which launched on Early Access earlier this month, 75 percent off the highly entertaining Wreckfest, 20 percent off Red Dead Redemption II and half off Rockstar staple Grand Theft Auto V. Fallout 4 is a steal at $9.99 if you don't already own it.

If it’s fighting games you are into, perhaps you’ll want to nab Mortal Kombat 11 or Street Fighter V, each at a 60 percent discount, or pick up Tekken 7 for under $15. Dead or Alive 6 has been marked down to half price, as has boxing game Creed: Rise to Glory. The venerable Killer Instinct is now 75 percent off, yours for only $9.99.

Looking to put your VR hardware to the test? Superhot is an excellent choice and can be yours for just $16.99, a 32 percent discount off its usual $24.99 asking price. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, meanwhile, is down 70 percent to $17.99, and narrative-driven Westworld Awakening is only $9.89.

The Steam Winter Sale runs through January 2.