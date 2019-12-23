In brief: For Ben Workman, getting a biomedical implant was little more than, “an experimentation in curiosity.” Of course, finding people willing to implant devices like these was a bit of a task. He was shot down by a doctor, a veterinarian and even a piercing studio so he turned to a family member. The Tesla key was a bit more complex, however, and he eventually convinced the piercing studio to help.

You’ve got diehard techies and then you’ve got people like Ben Workman that are willing to go above and beyond for their love of technology.

Workman, profiled in a recent piece for Fox 13 out of Salt Lake City, recently became the latest to implant the wireless keycard from his Tesla into his hand so he could open the vehicle essentially hands-free.

It doesn’t end there, however, as other implants allow Workman to unlock the door of his office, log into his computer and even share contact information wirelessly. He even has a magnet in one hand that’s mainly used for party tricks.

While it may sound outrageous, the truth is that people have been implanting foreign objects like these in their bodies for years. Others have even done the Tesla key trick already.

Some of the earlier examples are even more outrageous – and frankly, pointless – but now that tech has matured to where it is today, there are non-trivial reasons to have a tiny RFID chip under your skin. We’re probably looking at several more years still until this sort of thing goes mainstream but eventually, it’s not a stretch to think that many of our daily tasks could one day be completed simply by waving our hand in front of a sensor.