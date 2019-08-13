WTF?! Forgetting where you’ve left your car keys can be frustrating. A possible, if extreme, solution? Have it inserted into your arm. That’s what one Tesla owner did, implanting the Model 3 keycard’s RFID tag into her forearm so she can open the vehicle with her body.

Rather than coming with a physical key, the Tesla Model 3 can be unlocked using a smartphone app, a keycard, or a key fob. As per The Verge, a software engineer called Amie DD decided to take the RFID chip from the keycard and implant in her arm. She already had an RFID tag implanted in her hand years ago, which is used to open her front door and send a smartphone’s browser to her personal website.

Amie DD originally planned to transfer the Tesla software to the existing implant, but when that was unsuccessful, she decided to remove the keycard’s chip and place it into her arm.

As shown in a video posted to YouTube (with more details on Hackaday), the first stage of the process was to dissolve the card in acetone. It was then sent away to be encased in biopolymer to prepare for the implantation process, which was carried out at body modification studio by a man named Pineapple. You can see a video of the implantation below but be warned: it’s a bit bloody.

Amie DD said her arm was swollen after the chip was implanted and didn’t have time to video it in action. She did, however, assure The Verge that it works as intended. The range from her arm to the console is about an inch, though that should improve as the swelling goes down.

I’ll record it and post it when I’m home from @defcon next week!! pic.twitter.com/qMo71MSycM — Amie DD @ DEFCON (@amiedoubleD) August 11, 2019

Last year, the co-founder of Sydney biohacking space BioFoundry, Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, which is his legal name, sued Australia’s New South Wales government for deactivating the transit pass implanted in his left hand. In June, his conviction for attempting to travel without a ticket and not showing a ticket for inspection was overturned.