Something to look forward to: It’s been a while since we heard much about Squadron 42, the single-player campaign element of Star Citizen. But on Christmas Day, developer Cloud Imperium Games released a new “visual teaser” trailer that shows off some incredibly good-looking graphics.

Back in October 2018, we saw a new trailer for Squadron 42 that featured some of the game’s star-studded cast: Gillian Anderson, Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Andy Serkis, Mark Strong, John Rhys Davies, Liam Cunningham, Ben Mendelsohn, Geralt of Rivia himself—Henry Cavill—and more.

The only real news we’ve heard about Squadron 42 in the last 12 months is that it’s been delayed—something Star Citizen is familiar with—for three months. The campaign’s beta was supposed to launch in the second quarter of next year, but we’ll now have to wait until Q3 2020.

The new trailer does make the game look compelling, containing several space scenes and a few sections set inside spacecraft. We also get a look at the pointy Vanduul ships, which bring to mind the Kilrathi vehicles from Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts’ Wing Commander series.

Earlier this month, Start Citizen passed the $250 million crowdfunding milestone, and its 2.4 million backers are about to help it pass $260 million. This is despite the numerous delays—it’s been in development for around seven years—which have prompted some backers to launch lawsuits as they try to get their pledges returned. The situation wasn’t helped by a May report that looked into the problems behind the scenes.