In a nutshell: EVGA showed off a prototype of its SR-3 Dark motherboard at Computex 2019, built especially for Intel's Xeon W-3175X. The SR-3 Dark would be destined to challenge both Asus' ROG Dominus Extreme and Gigabyte's C621 Aorus Xtreme motherboards -- the only other two motherboards supporting Intel's 28-core, 56 thread monster. After months of waiting, the EVGA SR-3 Dark is finally available for pre-order with a $1,800 price tag -- and that's $200 off of its $2,000 list price.

Intel's 28-core Xeon W-3175X is carved from Skylake-SP silicon and uses the massive LGA3647 socket, which complicates motherboard selection and cooling. As such, special accommodations are necessary. This is why the EVGA SR-3 Dark is only the third motherboard available that can house the chip. Pre-orders are currently live on EVGA's website.

Cooling the chip will prove more limited, as there's currently only two aftermarket options: The $400 Asetek 690LX-PN and EKWB's EK-Annihilator Pro water blocks.

The EVGA SR-3 Dark uses the E-ATX form factor and is built from a 16-layer PCB. The SR-3 Dark boasts a 24-phase power delivery system, with four 8-pin EPS connectors providing power to the Xeon W-3175X.

The SR-3 Dark will also come with a custom water block spanning the VRM and the C622 chipset. The water block is also capable of passively cooling these components, according to EVGA.

The LGA3647 socket is flanked by three DIMM slots on each side for hexa-channel memory support, capable of a combined 192GB of DDR4 4000MHz+, ECC LRDIMM, or ECC RDIMM memory.

The EVGA SR-3 Dark also offers a bevy of connectivity options including SATA III, USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 3.1 Gen2, M.2 Key-M 110mm slots, and U.2 ports. The SR-3 Dark offers six full length PCIe slots; four slots run at x16, while the remaining two run at x8.

EVGA is including features such as a triple BIOS switch for switching between three different ROMs, which can be useful for overclocking ambitions. There's also a ProbeIT adapter for measuring voltage with a multimeter, as well as a Safeboot button for quickly restoring stable BIOS settings.