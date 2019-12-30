In a nutshell: The Consumer Electronics Show, the biggest event of its kind in the world, is almost upon us once again. In amongst the numerous gadgets and various tech on display this year, we can expect to see a T-Rex, though it won’t be of the dinosaur variety—one would assume.

The T-Rex in question comes from Chinese wearables manufacturer Huami, which is behind the Amazfit range that includes smartwatches, fitness trackers, and fitness clothing. It sent out a teaser image of the product via a Weibo post. We don’t know what the T-Rex is, though the company told TechRadar that it would be 'specializing in outdoor features.'

Huami has revealed the T-Rex will be one of three new devices at the show—the others being another smartwatch and some truly wireless earbuds. And while it had been rumored that it was working on a smart shoe, company founder Wang Huang has since confirmed this isn’t the case.

We could find out exactly what the T-Rex is on January 1, which is when the initial announcement will take place in China. The launch is expected to happen sometime during CES. The Las Vegas show takes place between January 7 and January 10, with the pre-event conferences beginning on January 5.

If the T-Rex does turn out to be some form of clothing, it will be joining the likes of Puma’s $105 gaming socks, which the company says have three “modes.”