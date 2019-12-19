WTF?! Do you feel that your gaming abilities could be improved by using the correct footwear? If so, Puma has a product you might find interesting: a $105 pair of “gaming socks” that have three different modes.

According to Puma’s website, the “Active gaming footwear” is created with console gamers in mind, though PC owners will surely benefit from these magic socks, too. They cost £80 in the UK and $160 in Australia, which works out at around $105 in the US, where they’re not yet available.

Puma says the socks are “designed for indoor and in-arena use.” They offer “seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.”

Yes, the socks have “modes,” apparently. These are:

Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode

Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode

Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode

The socks do look comfortable, admittedly, and being able to wear them outside is a bonus, though you can buy shoe-like slippers that cost a lot less than $100. Still, some people will purchase anything that has the word “gamer” in the name.

This isn’t Puma’s first foray into gaming products. It also teamed up with Playseat to create an unusual-looking gaming chair that costs $255.

Rival Adidas is also getting into the gaming footwear business. It has teamed up with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins for the $150 Nite Jogger shoes, which go on sale December 31.