In a nutshell: The next iteration of Google’s homegrown Pixel smartphone may finally ditch the front-facing notch – that is, if the latest renders from serial leaker @OnLeaks and 91mobiles are to be believed. The handset isn't expected for another several months, however, so it may be a while still before we get to see the real deal.

The renders in question portray a Pixel 4a that abandons the notch in favor of a hole-punch display – a small, circular cutout that presumably houses the front-facing camera. Around back is a square camera array not unlike the domino-style setup we’ve seen on Apple’s iPhone 11 series and the Pixel 4. There’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack, an increasingly rare find among modern smartphones.

According to 91mobiles, the handset will feature a display measuring around 5.7 to 5.8 inches, a slight bump over the 5.6-inch display found on the Pixel 3a.

The publication expects Google to introduce the Pixel 4a and 4a XL at its I/O developer conference next May. It’ll likely be offered in the usual white and black color schemes as well as in purple and maybe a fourth color.

Specs aren’t yet known but given its mid-range nature, one can probably expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 series SoC alongside at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of local storage. 5G compatibility could also be an option, we’re told, although personally, I’d be surprised if that came to fruition on a mid-ranger.