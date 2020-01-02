Why it matters: Renowned loudspeaker maker Klipsch on Thursday announced intentions to showcase nearly half a dozen new smart and active noise cancelling headphones at CES including the Over Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones.

Despite the uninspiring name, Klipsch’s new over-ear cans are appealing. These Bluetooth 5 active noise cancelling headphones are bolstered with “ultra-plush” memory foam earpads and sport a lightweight design for lengthy listening sessions.

Speaking of, Klipsch said you can expect up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Some manufacturers have a bad habit of exaggerating battery life claims by including stored power from included charging cases in their stats but that doesn’t appear to be the case here.

Klipsch’s latest are compatible with SBC, aptX HD and AAC and should work with the digital assistant of your choice out of the box.

Over-ear headphones like these are personally right up my alley. In practice, it’s proven difficult to find in-ear buds that fit properly without discomfort. On-ear cans are completely out of the question for me as the constant pressure against the cartilage of my outer ear is a deal breaker. Over-hear headsets like these eliminate all of those issues and are generally more immersive.

Klipsch said the Over Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphones will be available in the fall of 2020 (that’s a long wait) priced at $399.