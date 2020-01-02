In brief: Dell's latest entry in the Latitude family is a laptop with 5G connectivity, the latest internals, insane battery life, and a starting price of $1,799.

After spilling the beans on the new XPS 13, the company has revealed the first member of its new Latitude lineup, the Latitude 9510, which is the Dell's first laptop that has built-in 5G cellular connectivity and up to an incredible claimed 30 hours of battery life.

The body of the new Latitude 9510 is constructed from aluminum, and the same is true of its 2-in-1 brother. The two devices weigh around 3.2 pounds, depending on the configuration, which Dell thinks is a good compromise given you won't have to carry your power adapter with you.

The new laptops are equipped with a 15-inch, 1080p display panel capable of 400 nits of brightness and powered by Intel UHD Graphics, which is probably why Dell is confident in claiming such a long battery life. In terms of internals, you can get up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 and 1 TB of SSD storage, but there's no information yet on how much RAM you can add to that setup.

Interestingly, the Latitude 9510 includes 5G connectivity for sub-6Ghz networks, but not the millimeter wave that telecom giants want to deploy in major urban centers. We know that Intel is partnering with Mediatek for 5G modems on laptops with Core series processors for 2021, but it appears the company was able to deliver on its promise a bit earlier than expected.

Since the Latitude series is found mostly in enterprise settings, there's an option to order the new Latitude 9510 with a Smart Card reader, but then you'll sacrifice some battery capacity. Specifically, you'll get a 52 Wh battery as opposed to a 87 Wh one without the reader, which Dell says will only keep you going for up to 17 hours.

Keep in mind that Dell's battery estimates are for the regular, non-touch Latitude 9510. The 2-in-1 version has a touchscreen with pen support, so that won't be able to hold up to the same promise. Still, the performance and efficiency improvements made by Intel on its 10th gen CPUs is easy to underestimate for reasons that are detailed in our analysis.

Along with the hardware improvements, Dell also mentioned a major upgrade to Dell Mobile Connect, which will now bring some of the functionalities enjoyed by Android phone users to people who prefer an iPhone. That means iOS fans will be able to access their favorite mobile apps from your Dell laptop, do content mirroring, and drag-and-drop files between devices.

This is an interesting development, considering the restrictions Apple has in place that have prevented Microsoft from offering this functionality in the Your Phone app in Windows 10.

For those of you who want to get your hands on the new Latitude 9510 or its 2-in-1 variant, Dell says it will start shipping these on March 26 at a starting price of $1,799.