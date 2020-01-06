Something to look forward to: Acer has introduced a slew of new products at CES. Alongside new Spin 3 and Spin 5 convertible laptops packing Ice Lake CPUs, the company has unveiled its largest monitor to date: the 55-inch Predator CG552K.

Acer has announced three new Predator monitors at the Las Vegas event. The first and most expensive of these is the 32-inch X32 (below), which boasts a 4K resolution, mini-LED backlighting for 1,152 zones of local dimming, DisplayHDR 1400 certification, and 1440 nits of brightness. Its panel covers 99 percent of the AdobeRGB color space and 89.5 percent of the Rec. 2020 color gamut. With G-Sync and 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor will cost a whopping $3,599 when it arrives in April.

Next is the 55-inch CG552K (top of page), which features Adaptive Sync support with HDMI Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and is G-Sync compatible. The OLED panel has a 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time, supports 120Hz refresh rates with overdrive, is DisplayHDR 400 certified, and can reach 400 nits. It also covers 98.5 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space, has two built-in 10W speakers, a light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments, and a proximity sensor that wakes it up when someone enters a room. The CG552K will cost $2,999 when it launches in the second quarter.

The final of the three Predators is the X38. This 37.5-inch QHD (3,840 x 1,600) display has a 2300R curve, a 175Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It also supports 98 percent of the wide DCI-P3 color space and is DisplayHDR 400 certified. The X38 will cost $2,399 when it arrives in April.

Elsewhere, the company also announced its new Spin models, which use a 360-degree hinge that allows them to be used in tablet, notebook, display, or tent mode.

The Spin 5 has a 13.5-inch 2K touch display and up to 15 hours of battery life. Its price will start at $899 when released in June. The Spin 3, meanwhile, has a 14-inch full HD display and a 12-hour battery life with fast charging. It will start at $699 at launch in April.

In addition to featuring Intel’s latest 10-gen Ice Lake CPUs, both Spin models come with Wi-Fi 6, USB-C with Thunderbolt, and an Active Stylus that can be stored and fast-charged in the storage slot.