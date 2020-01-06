Bottom line: Samsung starts off CES week on the right foot with the introduction of the Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 that “redefines what a Chromebook can be.” If you've been waiting for a high-end Chromebook that isn't a Pixelbook, this may be it.

Samsung’s thinnest Chromebook to date, the new portable packs a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED Display touch screen (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) driven by a 10th generation Intel Core-i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and as much as 1TB of solid state storage.

Other amenities include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, a 1-megapixel front-facing video camera, a secondary 8-megapixel camera on the keyboard deck, a dual digital array + mono mic, two 2W stereo speakers, an integrated fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard and built-in Pen support.

The system is constructed primarily of aluminum and measures just 9.9mm thick with slim 3.9mm bezels framing the display. It packs a 49.2Wh battery which, according to The Verge, should be good for around eight hours of uptime per charge.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook will be available in a stunning Fiesta Red or a much more subdued Mercury Gray from Q1 2020 starting at $999.99. Expect more details to emerge at CES this week.