In context: Purported images of Sony’s PlayStation 5 developer console have been making the rounds since late 2019, portraying a device that looks more like an Alienware-branded PC than a traditional game console. While this isn’t likely to be the form that the final hardware takes when it arrives later this year, most seem to agree that the prototype seen in the images is legitimate.

Now, we’re getting our first look at what the accompanying DualShock 5 controller might look like.

Multiple outlets are sharing images claiming to be from a “cleaner” who presumably works for a game studio with access to a PS5 prototype. The images reveal a controller that’s not all that different from the DualShock 4 although if you look closely, you’ll spot some subtle differences (like the fact that there aren’t any labels on the buttons).

The leak also more or less lines up with what we saw from a gamepad patent a few months back.

As for the console itself, it looks roughly identical to what we’ve seen in earlier leaks which, if nothing else, boosts the credibility of this latest leak.

Sony probably won’t have much to say about this at CES but you never know, maybe we’ll get lucky? Sony’s CES press conference is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be streamed live on their website.