In context: Back in 2010, custom-PC maker Origin released "The Big O" — a very expensive computer hybrid that combined a high-end gaming PC with an Xbox 360. Last year, for the company's tenth anniversary, it dreamed up an even more extravagant version that crammed an Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro, and a Nintendo Switch into the same case along with a top-of-the-line gaming PC. It was dubbed "The Big O 2.0."

Unlike the original Big O, the 2.0 machine was a one-of-a-kind rig that was not for sale. For those whose hopes were dashed at not being able to own such a Frankenstein contraption, never fear — 3.0 is here.

Origin unveiled a 2020 version of its hybrid rig at CES that is not only available for purchase but is also a bit more affordable (although still expensive). The main difference between the Big O 2.0 and the current iteration is that you'll only get one console packed in with the PC. You can choose to have a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One S Digital Edition.

The monster rig is housed in a gorgeous dual-chamber Corsair Crystal Series 280X chassis with optional Big O decals. The console hardware is OEM, but users can upgrade the system's HDD to a faster SSD with as much as 2TB of storage. Both sides of the unit house their own PSUs and ports, so running each system simultaneously is possible. An optional Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card on the PC (for a bit more) allows content creators to record 4K video at 60fps.

The price point for the newest Big O will depend on your PC-side preferences. The base cost with the lowest specs and no capture card is going to run you just under $2,500. The cost goes up as you increase the horsepower, of course. Origin said it has a wide range of motherboards that support Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors. Graphics options are limited to Nvidia cards but include GeForce RTX GPUs.

It is also worth mentioning that the $2,473 price tag is for the PS4 Pro version. If you want the Xbox One S model, you can knock off $146. Playing around with Origin's build options revealed that the high-end is going to run about $8,000, so be sure you saved your Christmas money for this one. Still, that's more than a 50-percent discount when compared to the original Big O, which went for $7,700-$17,000.